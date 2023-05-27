Home » Parma, over two million euros for ten kilometers of new cycle paths — Environment
The Parma Council has approved the feasibility study for the construction of over ten kilometers of cycle paths; it is a project of 2,262,602 eurosfunded by PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) M2C2 inv. 4.1.2. The PNRR is financed by the European funds of the Next Generation EU Programme.

The areas of the city affected by the construction of the new cycle paths are spread throughout the territory in a homogeneous way; at the end of the works, which will begin next spring and will be completed by June 2026Parma will have available almost 160 kilometers of cycle paths.

