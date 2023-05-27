Verstappen fastest again in Monaco – Hamilton out

Max Verstappen also set the fastest lap before battling for pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix. The two-time Formula 1 world champion relegated his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez to second place on Saturday. Verstappen, who was fastest on Friday, was just 73 thousandths of a second ahead of his Mexican rival, who is also second in the World Championship behind the Dutchman.

Third in the 60-minute session before qualifying (4:00 p.m.) was Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin ahead of Carlos Sainz from Spain. His Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc did not get past seventh place. The Monegasque complained at times about his Ferrari, he was never able to win his home race despite the pole in the last two editions.

The session ended prematurely for Lewis Hamilton. The Brit drove his Mercedes into the crash barriers and his car was removed with a crane. The seven-time world champion is fourth in the world championship rankings, with Verstappen leading the way in front of Perez and Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard finished 14th in the Aston Martin in FP3.

Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo