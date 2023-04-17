Home » Part of the roof of the Millennium Plaza shopping center collapses due to the rains this Sunday – Diario La Página
Heavy rains fell tonight on different parts of the country, announcing the arrival of winter which, according to MARN, this year will be of low intensity. Tonight, the rains damaged part of the roof of the Millennium Plaza shopping center without causing casualties.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, these rains, which began to fall in different parts of the country during the afternoon, are accompanied by abundant electrical activity and moderate to strong gusts of wind, especially in San Salvador and La Libertad.

The authorities reminded Salvadorans to be on guard against falling branches, trees and fragile items, as well as hailfall, in sectors of the San Salvador Metropolitan Area and municipalities surrounding the El Bálsamo mountain range.

The government announced that it continues to monitor the rains in case of any emergency.

Elements of the Solid Waste Unit work in the San Luis neighborhood, San Salvador, where a fallen tree was reported due to strong gusts of wind.

