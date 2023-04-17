The president of Ecuador is hospitalized for urinary infection

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, has been hospitalized for a urinary tract infection, for which he has suspended his activities scheduled for this Sunday and Monday.

The Ecuadorian Presidency has communicated that Lasso had a “fever and general malaise” after granting an interview to an international media, “which is why he was transferred to the Quito Military Hospital.”

The medical team has recommended that you remain under observation in the hospital and that you rest while the treatment is administered for this “failure of health“according to a statement from the Presidency.

Lasso was scheduled to lead a meeting of the State and Public Security Council this Sunday in Esmeraldas, in the north of the country, where last week there was a massacre that left nine dead.

The objective of the meeting was to define the strategies against insecurity after the violence in the fishing port of Esmeraldas and the riots in various prisons in the country, reports the newspaper ‘Primicias’.

Since the beginning of the year, the president has had various health problems that have limited his role as president of the country, since he underwent surgery for a fractured fibula in February and was infected with COVID-19 in March.