Participatory budget elections in Dosquebradas are postponed

After the complaint was made known by the Municipal Ombudsman, the Planning Secretariat, as leader of the participatory budget process, is carrying out actions to reassure the leaders and the community in general regarding the management of the pre-registration platform. of possible voters for validity 2023.

The Municipal Ombudsman of Dosquebradas seeks to provide all the necessary guarantees so that these elections are carried out with total transparency, for this reason they made the decision to review the entire process so that the risk of possible electoral fraud is reduced.

Given this situation, the electoral process is postponed, awaiting the definition of a new date for the execution of said elections.

What is the participatory budget?

Let us remember that the participatory budget is a mechanism for the equitable, rational, efficient, effective and transparent allocation of public resources.which seeks to strengthen the relations of the municipal administration with the communities.

Given

The suspension of voting is due to possible manipulation by citizens when carrying out the pre-registration process improperly on the digital platform.

