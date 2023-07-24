Huairen City in Shanxi Province has made significant strides in both urban and rural development over the past five years, thanks to its emphasis on high-quality party building. Under the leadership of the party, the city has achieved numerous accolades, including being recognized as the “Shanxi Special Tourist Commodity Shopping Demonstration Area” and the “National Urban Grassroots Party Building Demonstration County (City)”.

The city has prioritized community governance, using party building as a tool to drive urban construction and development. Through the establishment of residential community party branches and building party groups, party members have been integrated into various sectors of society, creating a strong organizational structure. Additionally, the city has implemented a grid-based service management system, improving the quality and efficiency of urban social governance. Furthermore, the introduction of smart property management platforms has enhanced community digital governance and intelligent management.

In rural areas, Huairen City has focused on grassroots party building to revitalize the countryside. Through the establishment of strong rural governance systems, the city has seen improvements in grassroots governance, the expansion of the collective economy, and the promotion of cultural activities. The party has played a crucial role in leading rural revitalization efforts, resulting in significant growth in the collective economic income of villages. The village-level collective economy has entered the “fast lane”, with numerous villages experiencing substantial economic growth.

To ensure people’s livelihood security, Huairen City has launched a special action to strengthen party building and promote grassroots governance capabilities. With the increased number of party members and the implementation of strict organizational systems, grassroots party building has made comprehensive progress and improvement. This special action has had a positive impact on various economic and social undertakings in the city.

Overall, Huairen City serves as a prime example of how high-quality party building can drive urban and rural development. Through their dedication and hard work, party members and community organizations have successfully led the city towards progress and prosperity.