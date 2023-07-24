Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo Holds Talks with Pope on Education, Health, and World Peace

Ghanian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo Engages in Constructive Talks with Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY – In a diplomatic meeting of great significance, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo engaged in fruitful discussions with Pope Francis at the Holy See State Council. The talks, lasting approximately 20 minutes, revolved around crucial aspects of Ghana’s political and socio-economic situation. They also highlighted the importance of cooperation in the fields of education and health, while also addressing global peace and security concerns, particularly within the West African region.

President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the Vatican on July 22 was greeted with warm hospitality, as Pope Francis received him in the study room of the Pope Paul VI Hall. The cordial meeting was witnessed by Archbishop Gallagher, the Secretary General of the Department of Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See. Subsequently, the officials of Ghana, accompanied by Archbishop Gallagher, had the opportunity to meet with Cardinal Parolin, the Secretary of State.

In an official statement released by the Holy See Press Room, the Vatican expressed satisfaction with the positive relations between the Holy See and Ghana. The statement highlighted the substantial discussion on various aspects of Ghana’s political and socio-economic scenario, with a particular emphasis on the areas of education and health. Additionally, both sides exchanged views on global current affairs, allocating special attention to matters of world peace and the security challenges faced by West African countries.

Symbolizing the conclusion of the meeting, customary gifts were exchanged between Pope Francis and the Ghanaian delegation. Furthermore, at the request of President Akufo-Addo and his accompanying officials, the Pope blessed all those present, symbolizing the importance of divine guidance and blessings in their endeavors.

This diplomatic exchange not only underscores the strong ties between the Holy See and Ghana but also highlights the shared commitment towards socio-economic development and global peace. President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the Vatican further solidifies Ghana’s position as an important player within the African continent while affirming the nation’s dedication to international cooperation and peaceful diplomacy.

For more information on this significant event, please visit [Vatican News Network](www.vaticannews.cn).

