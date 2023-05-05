Party clientele economy in the SPD-led Ministry of Construction

After Robert Habeck’s (Greens) ministry of economics had been treated with cronyism and clientele, the SPD-led building ministry has now also come under criticism. The number of SPD members in the central department of the ministry is growing noticeably.

When the ministries are ideologically occupied by nepotism and clientelism and lobbyists come and go, it becomes clear why the will of the people is given little consideration there. It’s about accommodating your own people and enforcing your own ideas. Clearly, this is abuse of power. This is anti-democratic behavior.

After Robert Habeck’s (Greens) Federal Ministry of Economics was criticized for its current ties with the Graichen clan, the SPD-led Ministry of Construction is now also under pressure.

As the “Handelsblatt” reports, since Klara Geywitz took office as Minister of Construction, a striking number of SPD members have been hired in her Ministry of Construction. The officials working there and the staff council are surprised. The personnel development is so “conspicuous” that there are already rumors of an “SPD headquarters”. Party membership is apparently more important than professional qualifications. Here, too, there is again the suspicion of abuse of power and office.

It is time that the felt is legally and publicly processed.