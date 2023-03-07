You are further and undisputed in first place. But the shock runs deep in the red ranks, with a minus nine percent result in the state election on Sunday, one obviously did not expect internally. On Monday, Carinthia’s governor Peter Kaiser spoke to those closest to him. The board of directors met Tuesday at 10 a.m. Around 40 people, the main players in the party. First and foremost, the election result is analyzed, it is said, what went wrong in the election campaign. But it’s also about the exploratory talks with the other parties, about topics – and probably also about personnel. Peter Kaiser, who has been in office for ten years and has been spoiled by success, is visibly deeply affected by the election result (“we’ve never seen him like that before,” say close confidants), took all responsibility upon himself; what some in the party cannot understand, but the federal party with the debates about party leader Pamela Rendi Wagner also had a share in the negative result.