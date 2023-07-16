Passenger Takes Control After Pilot’s Medical Emergency Leads to Crash on Massachusetts Island

Passenger Takes Control and Crashes Plane in Massachusetts After Pilot’s Medical Emergency

BOSTON — In a harrowing incident, a passenger on a small aircraft in Massachusetts heroically took control of the plane after the pilot suffered a sudden medical emergency, ultimately crashing on Martha’s Vineyard Island. The Massachusetts State Police reported that the accident occurred yesterday afternoon near the Martha’s Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury.

According to authorities, the 79-year-old pilot experienced the emergency during the plane’s final approach. As a result, the passenger, whose identity has not yet been revealed, bravely stepped in to guide the aircraft. Tragically, the plane’s left wing broke in half upon making a hard landing off the runway.

The crash claimed the lives of six individuals; however, authorities have not released the names of the victims. Both the pilot and the passenger were urgently rushed to a nearby hospital. The pilot, who is in critical condition, was later transported to a hospital in Boston. On the other hand, the passenger, who miraculously escaped unscathed, has been released from a local hospital, according to police reports.

The ill-fated aircraft, identified as a 2006 Piper Meridian, departed from Westchester County, New York, yesterday afternoon. Both the Massachusetts State Police and federal agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), are now examining the incident. The NTSB has taken charge of the investigation.

Following the crash, the damaged plane was removed from the scene and safely transported to another location at the airport. State police have now cleared the crash site.

This heart-wrenching incident occurred almost 24 years after another tragedy on Martha’s Vineyard involving a Piper aircraft. In that case, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette, and her sister Lauren Bessette lost their lives in a plane crash. The memories of that unfortunate event still linger on the island.

As investigators dig deeper into this latest plane crash, authorities aim to uncover the reasons behind the pilot’s medical emergency and examine all possible contributing factors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

