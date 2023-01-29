Home News Passenger throughput of Hainan’s three major airports exceeds one million during the Spring Festival holiday
The reporter learned from Hainan Airport Group on January 28 that during the 7-day Spring Festival holiday (January 21 to 27), the three major airports including Haikou Meilan, Sanya Phoenix, and Qionghai Boao had 6,683 flights in and out of the island, with a passenger throughput of 109.2 The cargo and mail throughput was 3,018 tons, an increase of 7.2%, 27.0%, and 0.4% year-on-year respectively, and recovered to 98.4%, 90.9%, and 96.1% of the same period in the 2019 Spring Festival travel season.

The peak passenger volume during the 7-day Spring Festival holiday is on January 27, when the inbound and outbound passenger throughput of the three major airports on the island exceeds 180,000; On January 27, 95,000 passengers departed from Hong Kong that day.

It is understood that during the 7-day Spring Festival holiday, Haikou Meilan International Airport completed 3,505 flight movements, with a passenger throughput of 536,000 passengers, a year-on-year increase of 10.36% and 37.97% respectively; On March 27, the passenger throughput reached 90,300 person-times, setting a record high in single-day passenger throughput in the past three years. Sanya Phoenix International Airport completed a total of 2,899 flight departures and landings, with a passenger throughput of 523,000 passengers, of which 85,000 passengers were handled on January 27, setting a historical record for single-day passenger throughput since the opening of Sanya Airport.

