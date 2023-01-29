Home World An overview of the Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – Vatican News
World

An overview of the Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – Vatican News

by admin

Pope Francis is about to leave for a pastoral visit to the Congo. The Vatican News website provides readers with some basic information about the church community in the country.

(Vatican News Network)The Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of the oldest church groups in sub-Saharan Africa, dating back to 1491.That year, King Nzinga of the Congo·Ah·Nkuu (King John I) and his family were baptized to Catholicism at the hands of Portuguese missionaries. In 1596, the Diocese of San Salvador (now the Diocese of Mbanza Congo) was established. However. At that time, the Christian faith did not take root here.

Three centuries later, the Catholic faith was firmly established in the Congo under Belgian colonial rule. The Belgian Missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Mary came to the Congo first, followed by the Missionaries of the Society of Holy Spirit. The colonial authorities actively supported the establishment of Catholic schools and hospitals, and in 1954 the Congo’s first university, the Jesuit “Lovanium”, was established in Léopoldville, now Kinshasa.

The first Congolese bishop, Pierre Kimbondo, was ordained in 1956, followed in 1959 by Joseph Malula, the first native Archbishop of Leopoldville, who was later called Elevated to the country’s first cardinal. Pope Pius XI established the Holy See Mission in the Belgian Congo in 1930 and upgraded it to the Holy See Embassy after the independence of the Congo in 1963.

Mobutu·Good relations between the state and the Church deteriorated during the long term of President Mobutu Sese Seko, who forcibly nationalized Catholic schools and universities. These nationalization policies have strained relations with Congolese bishops, who have been outspoken critics of Mobutu’s authoritarian and corrupt regime.

See also  Today in History: Order No. 3 of the Federal Army marks the end of slavery in the United States-the United States

Even after Mobutu was forced to nationalize schools and Pope Saint Paul II made two pastoral visits to Congo, then Zaire, in the early 1980s, the tension Persistence, the church is still under threat.

Corruption, violence and abuse continue to plague the Congolese people even after the death of President Mobutu, and Congolese bishops continue to speak out critically, even at the risk of their own lives. On October 29, 1996, Archbishop Christophe Munzihirwa of Bukavu was killed by Rwandan militias allied with Kabila for denouncing injustice and civil war in the Great Lakes region.

Despite the ongoing political turmoil in the country, the Catholic Congolese Church remains one of the most vibrant ecclesiastical groups in Africa. Catholic believers account for 33% of the country’s population; young people actively participate in church life, and vocations are flourishing; lay believers are widely active in social life and mass media.

There are 4,602 diocesan priests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, distributed in nearly 1,500 parishes in 48 dioceses. There are also many priests of the Congolese “Fidei Donum” missionary community working in Africa, Europe and America. There are 11,000 religious men and women engaged in various pastoral tasks throughout the Congo.

An important feature of the Catholic Congolese community is its very lively lay faithful, and the National Lay Apostolic Council (CALCC) brings together many kinds of lay associations and movements. Many catechesis and laymen and women bear witness to the Faith in the political, economic and cultural spheres. The Church has a wide influence in the mass media, with more than 30 radio stations, several diocesan TV channels, newspapers and publications.

See also  Arizona, abandoned in the desert by smugglers: two children saved by a miracle

In addition, the church community is at the vanguard of social activity and is the country’s primary partner in the fields of education and health. The local church makes up for the lack of public services through its affiliated network of hospitals, social centers and quality schools.

But on the other hand, the Catholic Congolese community also faces some challenges. Even within the Catholic community, resorts to superstition and witchcraft were common. In addition, some independent sects are spreading in the country. Another important challenge is preventing young people from becoming involved in gang violence and militia groups; in the conflict zone in the east of the country, several militia groups are involved in armed clashes.

For the past three decades, the Congolese Episcopal Conference (CENCO) has been closely following the local socio-political situation. The priests issued pastoral letters and statements at critical moments, condemning rampant corruption, poor governance and abuse of power by the authorities. The Congolese Bishops’ Conference promotes concrete initiatives to educate the country’s citizens in the values ​​of peace and democracy and to encourage the active participation of the laity in the country’s political life.

Due to its high reputation and trustworthiness, the Congolese Bishops’ Conference has also been invited to mediate conflicts on many occasions. Over the past few years, Congolese bishops have repeatedly called for peace in the eastern provinces, lamenting that foreign powers continue to destabilize the region with violence and illegal exploitation of its rich mineral resources, including coltan, which is used to make electronics. An important raw material for equipment.

See also  Malaysia's new 8868 cases were diagnosed in a single day, the second highest since the epidemic-Chinanews

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

ڿս ˹ָԮӳͻ–

The war is coming!The Russian army launched a...

The old drama repeats itself, and the United...

Meta will restore Trump’s Facebook account AT&T provokes...

Moustapha, survivor of the Libyan concentration camps: “We...

Ukraine, the return of the Azov. The founder...

Czech Republic, the former general Petr Pavel wins...

Ukraine, because the 700 Italian-French missiles are fake...

Iran: Journalist Sentenced to 2 Years, Interviewed Mahsa...

US general warning, possible US-China war in 2025

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy