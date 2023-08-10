Home » Patents+, Trademarks+ and Designs+: the 2023 tenders issued
Patents+, Trademarks+ and Designs+: the 2023 tenders issued

Questions from October 24th

With the issuing of the tenders, currently being registered with the supervisory bodies, the facilitation measures called Brevetti+, Disegno+ and Marchi+ become operational for the year 2023 for the granting of concessions for the enhancement of the titles of industrial property.

The new versions of the notices, while containing some innovations introduced by new legislative provisions, are in continuity with those of the previous year and also fix the date of opening of doors.

Grant applications can be submitted from:

from 24 October 2023 for Brevetti+ from 7 November 2023 for Disegni+ from 21 November 2023 for Marchi+

In favor of the three measures have been made available, for the year 2023, 32 million total of Euros, 20 of which for Patents+, 10 for Drawings+ and 2 for Marchi+.

