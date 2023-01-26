Home News Paula’s funeral will be held in the United States
In California, United States, the funeral of Paula Durán will take place on Saturday, January 28.

The death of Paula Durán, from Huila, has generated great commotion in the country. The story of love and family union touched the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Last Tuesday afternoon, Paula died after fighting cancer in the United States, where she had migrated with her husband and two daughters.

Many people left messages of solidarity on the Vega Durán family’s social networks, accompanying them in this difficult moment.

About Paula’s funeral, it was learned that they will be held in California next Saturday, January 28 and after the necessary procedures, they hope to transfer the ashes of the Huilense to her homeland in Colombia.

“We don’t know when they give us the ashes, they tell us that the process here in the United States is delayed, about three or four weeks, and we really don’t know what we need,” Mrs. Gloria Camargo, Paula Durán’s mother, told the FM.

Sergio recently commented on his social networks:

