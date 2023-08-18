Paus defends planned law on basic child security

Berlin: Federal Family Minister Paus has presented her plans for basic child security. The Greens politician said in a statement in the afternoon that the draft was available. The basic child security consists of a guaranteed amount for all children and an additional amount that depends on the income of the family. According to Paus, a central office will in future check whether parents are entitled to the additional amount. The minister emphasized that every fifth child in Germany is poor or at risk of poverty. The basic security is an investment in the future of the country. Paus sees himself confirmed by a study published today by the German Institute for Economic Research. According to this, child poverty leads to high follow-up costs for the state and society in the long term. (BAYERN 2 news 18.08.2023 20:00)

