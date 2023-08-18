I will honor the contract with Quick-Step, cycling is not football, declared the champion

Cycling champion Remco Evenepoel has assured that he will honor his contract with the Soudal-Quick Step team, which still has three years left. In recent weeks, speculations have been growing that the Belgian star will be lured by the British team Ineos-Grenadiers. The 23-year-old is planning to start next year’s Tour de France for the first time and told cycling podcast Lanterne Rouge that the team will need to improve a number of things to have a chance of winning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

