Pavement replacement project began on Avenida de Los Estudiantes

The importance of this intervention lies not only in the elimination of structural problems on the road, but also in the substantial improvement of mobility in one of the busiest corridors in the city.

In an effort to transform and optimize the road infrastructure, the Santa Marta District Mayor’s Office has launched the replacement of pavement plates on Los Estudiantes Avenue, a section that extends from 23rd Street to Ferrocarril Avenue. This project, executed by the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company (Edus), is part of the Massive Intervention Plan for the Improvement of the Road Network.

Work has begun in three previously identified critical points, covering a total area of ​​27.16 m2 of pavement. This action will not only eradicate the uncomfortable gaps that affect the road, but will also contribute to optimizing vehicular and pedestrian circulation. The execution of these works is in charge of Edus, which works in collaboration with the District Mayor’s Office.

The positive response from the residents of the sector and the road actors who use this avenue daily is evident, marking the positive impact of these works on the quality of life of the community. This project adds to the interventions carried out this year, including the reconstruction of 60 m2 of pavement in five points on Avenida del Libertador and the replacement of 600 m2 of plates in Bastidas.

The District has also faced road problems in the Bavaria neighborhood, where 280 square meters were replaced in 10 points, as well as on Railway Avenue, in front of the Seine, where a replacement was carried out at a strategic point.

It is important to highlight that the community plays a crucial role in the success of these interventions. A call is made to respect the signs and setting times established during the works. Citizens are urged to avoid using the road while the closures are in progress to avoid damage to the pavement, a necessary precaution to ensure the durability of the improvements made.

