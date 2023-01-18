$43,000 million will be invested in this road work.

The governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí, laid the first stone for the paving work of the Buenos Aires – Munchique – Asnazú – Suárez highway, which has more than 10.3 kilometers, in which $43,000 million will be invested and will benefit more than 50,000 inhabitants.

This highway, like many in Cauca, has been a desire of the community of Buenos Aires for half a century and is only now beginning to materialize, which will connect Buenos Aires and Suárez.

This road infrastructure will generate social development and boost the economy of a vast and rich region of Cauca, today marginalized and in the power of groups outside the Law. It will become an important road corridor, which will save travel time for students, peasants will be able to getting their products to market without difficulties and transporting inputs for their crops, the inhabitants in general will reach different destinations faster, including Popayán. It will also contribute to the development of tourism in that area.

The community, as is logical, enthusiastically received the start of the work and highlighted the commitment of the Government of Cauca in the area, where Governor Elías Larrahondo is from.

«We are very hopeful with this work, they spent many years struggling to get a look at this territory and today it is a reality, we see the machinery, the contractors and their commitment and that makes our hearts full of happiness”, affirmed Aidé Cuncuñame, leader of area.

Governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo, in a protocol act laid the first stone of the Buenos Aires-Suárez paving work.

The Secretariat of Infrastructure of Cauca, in charge of the engineer José Rodrigo Astaiza Gallego, will monitor and permanently supervise the execution of the project in coordination with the construction contractor and the supervision, with the purpose of guaranteeing the stipulated times and delivering the this way as soon as possible.

“This is a strategic work, so we will be pending its execution and we will dialogue with the community in situations that generate some type of uncertainty, we know that it can cause discomfort, but the community also understands that it is to strengthen its development, hence that dialogue is the best tool to exercise the required control and oversight,” said Astaiza Gallego.

As is known, this area has been badly hit by violence, as well as a lack of social investment. For this reason, this project fills its residents with hope, because $43,000 million will be invested in it, which, added to other investments it is making the Departmental Administration, will contribute to the positive transformation of the region and improve the quality of life of the communities.