Apparently, the dangers to our health never end: this time a well-known brand that produces pasta is in really big trouble!

Apparently, we really have to be careful what we bring to our tables! And we are not talking about fats or other components that could harm us, but about the quality of the product.

In this case, we must be careful of a particular type of pasta, certainly much loved by Italians, namely the spaghetti. These are absolutely among the most cooked by us Italians to prepare many succulent dishes. For example, how not to mention the seafood spaghetti? Or the carbonarao spaghetti with clams? And what about the spaghetti with garlic, oil and hot peppers? In short, we all love them and they are the absolute protagonists of the best dishes in our kitchen.

However, unless they are fresh, you need to pay close attention to packaged spaghetti. We therefore refer to those produced in large quantities and distributed nationwide in every supermarket. Each brand, then, has its own characteristic that differentiates it from the others, thus making the taste different. For example, we can cook seafood spaghetti with three different brands, and in all three we will feel that the flavor is really different!

Unfortunately, however, we are not here to talk about differences in taste, but about a alarm raised by Il Salvagente. Before understanding what it is, let’s stay in the world of cooking. In particular, it would be interesting to know a trick with which to prevent eggplants from absorbing so much oil. Or, if you get up at night to drink, and even a lot, there may be two differently important reasons. Having said that, let’s move on to the brand to stay away from.

Spaghetti dangerous for our health, this is the brand to never buy again!

We begin our article by talking about a recent survey carried out by The Lifesaver, the Italian monthly that deals with scams to the detriment of consumers. In practice, the magazine examined ben’s spaghetti twenty different brands to analyze them in various laboratories. According to the respective reports, a high percentage of mycotoxins, glyphosate and pesticides.

The thing that interests us, however, is the brand to stay away from in the most absolute way. The Lifesaver, therefore, indicated as the most dangerous one spaghetti I combine. These, for the uninitiated, are sold by the German discounter Lidl.

Within them, above all, the presence of vomitoxin, a particular form of mycotoxin. Its name, in fact, already suggests the same thing it entails: vomiting and other gastrointestinal disorders, especially in the little ones.

Are there any other brands that can be considered alarming?

As it turns out, not only this brand, but also others are really dangerous. For example, Il Salvagente has also had the opportunity to analyze spaghetti from long S which have a high level of glyphosate and a low presence of mycotoxins, while no pesticides have been found.

To follow, also the brand of Carrefour Classic it is to be included in the black list of our shopping. In that case, glyphosate and pesticides are not present, unlike mycotoxins. In short, after reading what has been said, it is certainly well advised not to go to these supermarkets anymore and look elsewhere for a good pasta that is, above all, beneficial to our health and not a problem.