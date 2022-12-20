The funerals

PEACOCK. All Pavone was there at the funeral of Alessandro Anselmo, 33, who died last Tuesday following an accident in the countryside, crushed by a tractor while he was plowing a field belonging to his family in Sanguignolo. All his family, colleagues and the management of ICAS and friends of the Carnival of Ivrea paid him their last respects, including the Paladins of via Palma whose casting cart he drove.

