Payments to the military – the Ministry of Finance reported sad news

In March 2023, 67.3 billion hryvnias were allocated from the general fund of the state budget for the maintenance of military personnel. This is less than in January (71.8 billion hryvnias) and February (76.9 billion hryvnias).

This was reported in the Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry, the total amount of cash expenditures for January-March 2023 is 636.3 billion hryvnias. In March, expenditures amounted to 225.2 billion hryvnias.

In the structure of expenditures, the largest amount — 276.4 billion hryvnias (in March — 87.4 billion hryvnias) — was directed to payment of labor with accruals. In particular, 216 billion hryvnias were allocated to the maintenance of military personnel (including 67.3 billion hryvnias in March).

Thus, expenses for the maintenance of military personnel in March decreased compared to January, when 71.8 billion hryvnias were spent on this item, and February (76.9 billion hryvnias).

We will remind you that on April 10, the Verkhovna Rada voted to return the additional payment of 30,000 hryvnias to military personnel, regardless of the tasks assigned to them or the areas of service (for the period of martial law). The allowance for defenders should be paid out of savings for reduced salaries for civil servants and management of state-owned enterprises, but the Ministry of Finance has already emphasized that this amount will not be enough, because no less than 240 billion hryvnias are needed to ensure additional payments.

