THERE IS NO PICO AND PLACA ON THIS DAY BECAUSE IT IS A FESTIVE

On Monday, August 7, the Battle of Boyacá is commemorated, it is a holiday in Colombia and therefore there will be no pico y placa in Medellín since the restriction does not apply on holidays. The pick and plate will resume as normal on Tuesday, August 8, on our website you can find all the information regarding the restriction for that day.

