News

by admin
Which companies are the most successful and innovative in Upper Austria? The OÖ Nachrichten and its partners Raiffeisen Landesbank, state, Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Industry and KPMG are asking this question for the 30th time this year and are putting those companies in front of the curtain that have been able to make a lasting impression in recent years.

In the categories “Beacon” and “Hope for the Future” Michaela Fuchs advertised with her company Kulturfux. Kulturfux organizes events and exhibitions throughout Upper Austria. The company has, for example, redesigned the Altaussee Salt Mine.

Details on participation and the submission forms can be found at nachrichten.at/pegasus2023. The submission period runs until April 7th, the winners will be awarded on June 1st at the gala night of the economy.

See also  Gustavo Bolívar assured that "Roy Barreras was financed by the EPS"

