Peña should not commit the stupidity of naming “corrupt” in Itaipu

*Lucho Zacarías is mentioned for the position, prosecuted by Justice.

The citizens of Alto Paraná have great expectations that the next government, led by President Santiago Peña, can appoint someone from the region as the new Paraguayan director general of Itaipu Binacional. But what was made clear is that people with ongoing legal proceedings, such as the case of the former governor of Alto Paraná (2013-2018) Justo Aricio Zacarías Irún, will not be allowed to occupy the high and delicate position in the power plant from the country.

This came to the fore, when in recent days versions emerged, that the former governor and current Chartist deputy, “Lucho” Zacarías, could be the new Paraguayan director of Itaipu. This announcement, which gained public status, was taken by citizens as a slap in the face, addressing the disastrous background of the members of the Zacarías clan, who for 18 years managed the municipality of Ciudad del Este as a private business. They warned the president-elect, Santiago Peña, not to make the mistake of trying to appoint a person with legal proceedings, such as the former governor of Alto Paraná, to high office.

The inhabitants of this border region agree that a person from Alto Paraná occupy the general direction of the binational, but that he is a suitable, prepared and honest person. “We will not allow the Zacarías, who looted for almost two decades in public office (Ciudad del Este Municipality / Alto Paraná Governorate) to occupy the general direction of Itaipu. I hope that President Peña acts wisely and wisely, and appoints capable people at the helm of the binational,” said a well-known businessman from the area, who requested anonymity.

In the last few hours, other names from the region also emerged, such as the case of the current governor Roberto González Vaesken and the engineer Carlos Cardozo, senior executive of the Tabesa Group, who would receive the support of the public, since they are seen as honorable and able. However, the future president is expected to name the best men in his next work team, including technicians and professionals, and not people with a black background.