Jiangmen Daily News (Trainee Reporter/Ren Jiayan) Yesterday (September 12), after the video conference on the city’s epidemic prevention and control work ended, Pengjiang District held a work meeting of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s The spirit of the important instructions for epidemic prevention and control work, further implement the spirit of the national, provincial, and city-wide epidemic prevention and control work conferences, fully implement the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, and strictly follow We will do a good job in epidemic prevention and control and the resumption of work and production after the Mid-Autumn Festival. Lao Maochang, Secretary of the District Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and Ma Pingao, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee and District Chief, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to a stable and orderly, rigorous and thorough work, and do a solid job of resuming school and classes after the holiday. It is necessary to formulate a detailed plan for resumption of school and classes, do a good job of planning before resuming school, and resolutely keep the epidemic out of the school gate; it is necessary to strictly implement the daily reporting and zero-reporting system, closely monitor the health status of teaching staff, students, and parents, and do a good job of “one person per one person”. Account” management. It is necessary to implement nucleic acid testing for all staff in the first week after returning to school; strengthen campus management, strictly check “two yards” and take body temperature, and effectively implement prevention and control measures such as wearing masks, “one-meter noodles”, and dining at off-peak hours. The management of personnel and other aspects allows students to carry out activities by grades, regions and time periods.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to compress and consolidate the “quartet” of responsibilities, in accordance with the requirements of “controlling the industry and managing the prevention and control”, and according to the deployment requirements of the city, to make every effort to do a good job of “dual coordination” of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. It is necessary to do a good job of health management measures for people coming (returning) to Pengjiang in key areas, and to do a good job in the inspection work; Real-time dynamic supervision and inspections of epidemic prevention and control work in transportation and other fields, check potential risks, sort out problem lists, and urge rectification in a timely manner; catering enterprises, scenic spots, and closed-intensive places should continue to implement good control measures; it is necessary to strengthen the personnel of key places and key institutions It is necessary to strengthen the management of urban villages, rental houses, apartments, etc., and consolidate the responsibilities of owners and tenants; strictly implement the access management of personnel and places, and comprehensively promote the use of place codes , to implement the epidemic prevention requirements that masks must be worn, site codes must be scanned, health codes must be checked, body temperature must be measured, places must be eliminated, and emergencies must be handled; regular training and emergency drills on epidemic prevention and control should be organized to effectively improve the ability to handle the epidemic.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen social prevention and control, strengthen grid management, and restore the order of social production and life in an orderly manner. All departments at all levels must pay close attention to the implementation of various measures to ensure safety and order. It is necessary to implement all the inspections that should be checked and willing to do all the inspections, and adhere to the normalized screening and monitoring of nucleic acid testing for key populations; take the initiative to provide convenient nucleic acid testing services for students, people who have resumed work and production, and the general public, add nucleic acid testing service points, and rationally divert them. Reduce crowds. It is necessary to comprehensively investigate and fill leaks, optimize the management measures of expressway intersections, resolutely guard the three lines of defense of intersections, destinations, and circulation channels, and dispatch more on-site forces to effectively improve service efficiency and maintain on-site order.