Pentagon would have a UFO in its possession

In recent days, a former Pentagon Intelligence informant has caused a stir International after affirming that this organization has an intact alien ship in its possession.

That is why the former officer filed a complaint against the US government, alleging that they have been hiding a program that possesses physical evidence of extraterrestrial vehicles, some of them “intact and partially intact.”

These revelations occur at this time that attention has once again been revived by the possible presence of visitors from other planets due to witnesses who have reported a wave of sightings in recent years.

Concern

Studies on the UFO phenomenon have generated countless concerns about whether we are really alone in the universe or whether there are much more advanced civilizations than Earth.

Given the findings of recent years of the Nasa Due to the presence of water on other planets and places in the cosmos, as well as its immensity, many wonder if the universe is actually empty of life and we are, and if it is abundant.

The presence of water outside our planet has generated a debate among scientists since the vital liquid is important for life to exist.

The declarations

In statements to the media, the former agent also refers to the fact that the United States government has even found dead “pilots” inside these ships.

The above, he reported, has been part of a top-secret UFO recovery program that has been underway for decades.

The whistleblower reported that he had retaliation from government officials after submitting classified information about these vehicles to Congress, but he decided to reveal to the public opinion everything he knows and that in his opinion, he has been hiding illegally.

As he stated, the government allegedly has evidence of spacecraft created by “non-human intelligence” of “unknown origin.”

Other US officials have also spoken openly to the media about the existence of “exotic materials” and have stated that “we are not alone.”

The foregoing is strong support for the statements made by the former agent.

Skepticism

However, some media and researchers view these statements with skepticism.

One of those reasons is that the former agent does not claim to have personally seen alien vehicles or provide any information about where they might be stored.

In his favor, they indicate, he states that he has had numerous conversations and interviews with colleagues who have had that experience.

Furthermore, the whistleblower claims that he is sharing this information now for the purpose of preparing the public for an “unexpected scenario of contact with a non-human intelligence”.

According to his statements to the media, he considers that this phenomenon transcends the borders of the United States and has a global reach. Yet, he asserts, “a global solution continues to elude us.”

In this sense, he has declared that “we are definitely not alone. The data points, quite empirically, to the fact that we are not alone. There is a sophisticated campaign of disinformation targeting the American population that is grossly immoral and unethical.”

The debate

The statements have reopened the debate and revived an ancient myth that talks about life beyond the solar system.

Moreover, according to the Department of Defense, to date the All Domains Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has “no verifiable information to substantiate claims that programs have existed in the past or currently exist.” related to the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials”.

The All Domains Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) investigates unidentified flying objects and other phenomena in the air, sea, land, or space.

