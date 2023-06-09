Disqualification remains: Will Jahangir Tareen be able to consolidate his party?

Another new political party on the political scene of Pakistan, the Stability Pakistan Party (IPP) has been announced. This party was founded by former general secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf Jahangir Khan Tareen group.

Many important leaders who left PTI after May 9 have also become part of this party.

Many questions are also being raised regarding the success of this political party which was born from Lahore, the capital of Punjab. The most important question among them is that like former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen has also been disqualified by the Supreme Court for life, so how can he make a new political party active? Not only this, but his party leadership can also be challenged in the court.

In this whole situation, Jahangir Tareen has announced the formation of a new political party, Stability Pakistan Party, but the announcement of officials and the party manifesto will be presented later.

So far this party has not even been registered with the Election Commission, on which the work will start now.

The party has been announced in haste, but former PTI leaders who joined the party are unhappy.

According to analysts, nothing can be said yet as to how far the Satwat Pakistan Party will be able to succeed, however, like in the past, this time PTI members and leaders have been provided a platform.

Party launch and Tareen’s disqualification

By the way, the Jahangir Tareen group was born from defected members to overthrow the government of PTI in Punjab and PML-N had issued tickets to 20 defected members in the Punjab by-election, but most of them were defeated. was done

The next group came into the limelight soon after the events of May 9 and began a series of mail meetings.

Led by Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, former MLAs and key leaders who left PTI suddenly started joining this group.

Meetings and engagements emerged this week, and on Thursday, the group turned into a political party under the name of the Stability Pakistan Party.

Neither the officials of the party have been announced nor the membership of the party has been started, neither the manifesto has been formally prepared, even the party has been registered in the Election Commission.

Speaking to Independent Urdu, Firdous Ashiq Awan, leader of Stabilization Pakistan Party, said that soon the membership of the party will start, the officials will also be announced after consultation.

He said that the process of registration of the party is going on and will be completed soon.

Despite this situation, however, the formation of the party has been announced, which, according to journalist Gohar Butt, has been done in haste and the launch of the party has not been impressive, so in the coming days, to form an organized party. It will take a lot of effort.

He said that the success of this party can be estimated only by the number of seats in the elections.

Firdous Ashiq Awan was asked that Jahangir Tareen has been disqualified by the court, how will he lead the party?

He replied, ‘In the judgment, the court has written somewhere that he cannot lead the party or play a role in the establishment of the party. However, Aleem Khan is also present, the officials will be announced soon and this will be taken care of.

Political credibility of the party

According to analyst Salman Ghani, nothing can be said about the political importance of this party and giving tough time to other parties because those who have joined so far do not know under which offers they have been included.

In this regard, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Atta Tarar said in a conversation with the Islamabad media that there is no threat to the stability of the Muslim League-N from the Pakistan Party, but the founders of this party, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, have good relations with us. Adviser Aoon Chaudhry is also among the founders of the party.

He said that ‘in the elections, it may also happen that the candidates of this party and the candidates of the PML-N should bring a candidate after consultation.’

Regarding the seat adjustment, he said it is not yet decided what the procedure will be.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan also said on the occasion of Islamabad court appearance that he wishes for the success of those who leave PTI and go to a stable Pakistan. Is.

Gauhar Butt said that the party is in its infancy, but it seems that a platform has been provided only for those who left Tehreek-e-Insaf. From those who have joined the party so far, it cannot be predicted that this party will be able to gain the position of contesting elections in a separate capacity.

Similarities Between PSP and IPP

According to Salman Ghani, the aim of forming the Stability Pakistan Party is not a new thing to provide a platform to those who left PTI. Earlier, PPP Patriot was expelled from People’s Party during the Musharraf era. Earlier, the Q-League was expelled from the PML-G, in which the action against those who had left the PML-G and joined the Q-League was stopped during the Musharraf era.

“Especially when action was taken against MQM during Nawaz Sharif period, not only MQM was formed in London and Pakistan, then Pak Sar Zameen Party (PSP) was formed, in which those who left MQM and joined He was released and the cases ended. Now stability has come into being to break PTI, so the arrested leaders of PTI are also getting release if they leave PTI.’

He said that the stability of Pakistan Party is a matter of moment for the political parties that the same political tactics are being used in the democratic era as they were used in the era of dictatorship.

According to him, if the party with the largest group succeeds in taking 25 to 30 seats across the country or in Punjab, it can become a pressure group for both major parties.

In his opinion, the decision of Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification is not different from the decision of Nawaz Sharif. Hence the opinion that Tareen is being used to bring the electables together. Earlier, his plane used to fly to collect electables for Imran, now he will fly for the Satwat Pakistan Party. All these tactics are the weakness of democracy and once again there is an attempt to form a coalition government in the parliament.