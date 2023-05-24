Home » The Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held its third meeting
The Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held its third meeting

Release time: May 24, 2023

Source of information: Liaoning Daily

On May 23, the third meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held its first plenary meeting. Chen Xiangqun, Deputy Secretary and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress presided over the meeting.

The meeting heard the report of the Legislative Affairs Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress on the revision of the “Rules of Procedures of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People’s Explanation of the Regulations on the Administration of Police Auxiliary Personnel of Public Security Organs (Draft), “The Proposal on the Second Batch of Newly Increased Government Debt Limits and the Provincial Budget Adjustment Plan (Draft) in Liaoning Province in 2023”, a report on the debt management of the Liaoning Provincial Government , the report on the improvement and implementation of positive childbearing support measures in our province, the report on actively responding to the aging population and accelerating the development of elderly care services in the province; listened to the inspection of the “Liaoning Green Building Regulations” by the Law Enforcement Inspection Team of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress “The report on the implementation of the Provincial People’s Congress; heard the statement of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress on the decision (draft) to accept Yang Guanlin’s resignation from the position of deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress; A report on the qualifications of individual provincial people’s congress deputies; Hearing explanations on personnel appointments and dismissals.

The meeting reviewed the local regulations and decisions submitted for approval by cities divided into districts, and the separate regulations submitted for approval by ethnic autonomous counties.

On the same day, members of the Standing Committee conducted group deliberations.


