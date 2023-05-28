Pentecost in MV: Events from the Baltic Sea to the Lake District | > – NDR 1 Radio MV

Status: 05/26/2023 05:00 a.m Pentecost also means a long weekend for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which offers locals, visitors and holidaymakers the opportunity to attend various events in the state.

Of course, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania offers plenty of excursion destinations all year round, which are of course also in high demand on the long Pentecost weekend. But especially at Pentecost there is a lot of new things to discover in the state, especially for fans of unusual festivals and creative events. From colorful markets and exhibitions to various Whitsun markets, there is something for every taste.

Pentecost highlights throughout MV: “Art open” and German Mill Day

Something that runs like a red thread, in this case a yellow thread, through Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on the Pentecost weekend is “Art open”. The art event with the yellow umbrellas, in which between 700 and 900 artists take part in over 500 locations every year at Pentecost. Visitors can stroll through galleries and exhibitions, talk to the artists and sometimes see the work of art being created.

Further information Every year at Pentecost, Kunst:Offen takes place in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and attracts artists and many visitors.

more

On Monday, May 29, 2023, the German mill day committed. For example, on the site of the town windmill in Malchow, visitors can expect a colorful hustle and bustle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a small handicraft and flea market, red dot shooting by the Malchow rifle club, plaster figures for painting, live music and many delicacies.

Pentecost 2023 in the district of Rostock and in the Hanseatic city of Rostock

Pentecost market, theatre, cinema, readings and much more – there is a lot to experience in the district of Rostock and in the Hanseatic city on the Pentecost weekend:

Pentecost market in Rostock’s city harbour: rides, stalls and Ferris wheel – open Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Whit Monday from 11.30 a.m. to 8 p.m

Piano matinee at Pentecost with Anna Khomichko at Schlossgut Gorow/ Satow, Sunday, May 28, 2023 from 11 a.m., please register in advance by calling 038207/ 75370

“How do I tell my mother” – Reading with Vladimir Kaminer at the Kurhaus Warnemünde, Pentecost Sunday, May 28, 2023, 8 p.m

Vladimir Kaminer at the Kurhaus Warnemünde, Pentecost Sunday, May 28, 2023, 8 p.m Kunsthalle Kühlungsborn: Guitar concert with award-winning solo artist Vicente Patiz, Sunday 28 May 2023, 8 p.m

Open-air cinema of the Sabeler fire brigade on Whit Sunday, May 28, 2022. The film “Olaf Jagger”, a fictional documentary about the comedian Olaf Schubert, will be shown. There will be culinary delights from the grill and drinks from 7 p.m.

Bergring race in Teterow: The start of the race for the Auerhahn Cup is on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. The race on the Bergring will take place on Sunday, May 28, 2023 from 11 a.m.

Pentecost 2023 in the district of Ludwigslust-Parchim and in and around Schwerin

Especially that Muess open-air museum offers a colorful and varied program over the Pentecost weekend: On Pentecost Saturday, May 27th, the musician and historian Ralf Gehler invites you to a workshop in the hall of an old farmhouse from 5 p.m. and then to a dance evening with live music from 7 p.m. On Pentecost Sunday from 11 a.m. it’s “Sundays in the Koek”: historical actors from the Mueßer family in the year 1900 enliven the historically furnished kitchen of the museum Büdnerei and cook and bake on the fireplace according to great-grandmother’s recipes.

Here’s what else is going on:



Medieval camp in the Archaeological Open-Air Museum Groß Raden. On Saturday and Sunday from 1.00 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. there will be a combat demonstration with a weapons show. There are also handicraft demonstrations such as carving, pottery, felting or various weaving techniques. Various games from the Middle Ages, such as Hnefatafl or a goat bone game are also presented.

Pentecost 2023 in the district of Northwest Mecklenburg

There are also many events around Grevesmühlen or Wismar that take place within the framework of “art open” – for example the art festival in Schattin, which attracts hundreds of visitors every year. However, if you don’t want to indulge in the fine arts, you can also plan a trip to the Schönberg natural pool. The bathing season is heralded there on Pentecost Saturday with lots of bathing fun – of course, bratwurst, coffee and cake should not be missing.

Pentecost 2023 in the Mecklenburg Lake District district

How about a trip to Bollewick on Whit Monday? This year the bacon riding of the Röbel/Müritz eV pony sports club will be held there, which attracts numerous equestrian enthusiasts to the Müritz region every year. From 11 a.m. there is a varied program with numerous riding and driving competitions.

Pentecost 2023 in the Vorpommern-Greifswald district

The Pentecost highlight in the Vorpommern-Greifswald district is of course that International cabaret festival on Usedom, which takes place from May 26th to 29th and attracts artists from all over the world: magic, pantomime, street theater and much more can be admired in Karlshagen, Zinnowitz or Koserow. In Heringsdorf there will also be the “Varieté am Meer” in the Kaiserbadesaal on Pentecost Saturday, followed by the big fire show on the promenade on Sunday from 10 p.m.

If you want to hit the dance floor, you should plan a trip to Trassenheide for Pentecost Sunday. From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. there is a lot of music for the ears (from 7.30 p.m., for example with “Pop meets Classic”), children’s entertainment and many culinary delicacies.

Pentecost 2023 in the Vorpommern-Rügen district

Grimmen, Stralsund, Rügen, Pütnitz, Ribnitz-Damgarten, Klockenhagen – the Pentecost event list for the Vorpommern-Rügen district is long. So here are just a few highlights:

Ostrock deluxe at the Waldbühne Rügen/ Bergen auf Rügen: On Pentecost Sunday, the most beautiful and well-known songs from three decades of GDR rock history can be heard there.

Big children’s festival in the Klockenhagen open-air museum: Whit Sunday, May 28th from 10 a.m., there are many colorful offers for children in the museum courtyard, such as a painting school, blacksmithing, felting, baking, field kitchen, tractor and carriage rides. If the weather is good, there will also be a puppet theater in front of the restaurant.

Whitsun sparkle in Bremerhagen: On Whitsunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. there is a colorful program for every taste and lots of entertainment for the little ones. Visitors can also view the newly built wagon complex.

Pentecost meeting at the Pütnitz military airfield: On Saturday and Sunday, visitors can again view a large number of historic vehicles. There will also be a special technical program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pottery market in Prerow, Pentecost Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stroll through the garden of the Darß Museum and discover unique ceramic products by artists from all over Germany. Musically accompanied by guitarist Scotti.

See also Ilika and Comau, together for the study on the production of batteries for electric cars Further information

Spring is here – an ideal time for beautiful excursions in Northern Germany. Simply enter your desired criteria and get tips.

more

Pentecost is an important Christian holiday. But what exactly are the faithful celebrating on May 28 and 29, 2023?

more