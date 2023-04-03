The informality rate in the Risaraldense Capital, Dosquebradas and La Virginia registered a figure of 45.7%, below the national average, however the highest in the Coffee Region.

Between December 2022 and February 2023, the informality rate in Pereira and its metropolitan area, that is, including La Virginia and Dosquebradas, reached 45.7%, and although it registered a figure lower than the national average, which was 58.0%, if it was the highest in the Coffee Region, since in Armenia informal employment reached 45.4%, and in Manizales 34.2%.

This is demonstrated by the recent Labor Market report published by the National Administrative Department of Statistics – DANE, which also shows that the number of employed in the informal sector in Colombia in the moving quarter was 12,732 people, that is, 296 more. than in the same period of the previous year (12,496).

The cities with the lowest informality rate in the country were Bogotá (33.2%), Manizales (34.2%), Medellín (40.0%), and Tunja (41.7%). In contrast, in cities such as Riohacha, Sincelejo and Valledupar, they registered figures higher than the national average, 67.2%, 66.3% and 65.0% respectively.

February

Considering only the month of February, in the national total according to the Dane study, the proportion of the informally employed population was 58.4% and had a variation of -1.2 percentage points (pp) compared to the same month of 2022, when it was 59.6%.

Youth

Contrary to the informality rate, Pereira and its metropolitan area ranked first in the Coffee Region with the lowest unemployment rate among young people (15-28 years old), with a figure of 17.2%, it was also ranked below from the national average, which reached 18.7%, and in second place among the cities in the country with the fewest unemployed youth, a list headed by Popayán with 15.3%.

Caldas and Quindio

The capital of Caldas was the third in the country with the lowest youth unemployment rate with 17.6%, however the capital of Quindío not only reached a figure of 25.1%, but it was located above the Colombian record and in the fourth among the cities with the highest youth unemployment, led by Quibdó, Ibagué and Valledupar, with 35.2%, 29.4% and 27.4%, respectively.

By genres

It is also evidenced in the study that the unemployment rate in young people between 15 and 28 years of age was higher than in women, a gender that registered a figure of 24.2%, while in men it was 14.8 %.