Pereira Transport Terminal provides alternatives to mobility restrictions in the Region

The difficulties of mobility by land between the departments of Risaralda and Chocó continue, due to the constant closures by the community in Pueblo Rico. As reported by the Manager of the Pereira Transport Terminal, Héctor Fabio Artunduaga, “Unfortunately, we cannot go on the Pueblo Rico side because, as we know, the road is blocked (…), the community has carried out a blockage that takes approximately 4 or 5 days towards the department of Chocó.”

Faced with this situation, the Pereira Transport Terminal has implemented an alternative route through the Department of Antioquia. The vehicles arrive at Bolombolo, and turn around to Quibdó. This journey has increased the journey by 3 hours and the value of the ticket by 17,000 pesos.

The current condition of the road between Risaralda and Chocó has caused concern among transport companies, since of the 14 buses that dispatched daily to this department, only three or four are leaving with many restrictions. Likewise, users have also been seriously affected by this situation, due to the increase in the passage and the number of hours traveled.

On the other hand, the collapse of the El Alambrado bridge, located over the La Vieja river, which connected the departments of Quindío and Valle del Cauca, has generated concern among users who travel to Caicedonia and Seville. To facilitate the transit of people, the Pereira Transport Terminal has enabled a transfer on the Barragán bridge, located before reaching Caicedonia, to make the passage through that sector more effective.

It is important that citizens take into account these restrictions and transport alternatives to adequately plan their trips to the department of Chocó and the municipalities of Caicedonia and Sevilla, located in the Oriente subregion of Valle del Cauca.