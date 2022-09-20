Waiting for the official inauguration in the presence of the head teacher regent of the Valperga inclusive Institute Valeria Miotti, the first trip of the yellow bus was made on Wednesday morning

Percussion The beginning of the school year brought a brand new school bus as a gift to the students of Pertusio. Waiting for the official inauguration in the presence of the head of the school including Valperga Valeria Miotti, the first trip of the yellow bus was made on Wednesday morning. For the occasion, the young Pertusian first citizen, Giuseppe Damini, left the tricolor sash to wear the clothes of a companion and also offered a snack to the boys.

“The purchase of the new school bus – explains the mayor of Pertusio – involved an expense of about 70 thousand euros, half financed with a regional contribution and the remaining part with the Municipality’s own funds by taking out a loan at the Cassa deposits and loans. The vehicle replaces a minibus that was over twenty years old, already affected by a major repair to the braking system last year, on which it was now uneconomical to continue to carry out maintenance. We took a larger coach, with 28 seats plus driver and companion, which is approved for pupils in kindergartens, primary and lower secondary schools. In addition to transporting 24 children from Pertusio to the Arnulfi di Valperga middle school, the vehicle will also benefit from two students residing in the Piancapietra hamlet in the neighboring Municipality of Valperga with a view to synergy between the municipalities and efficiency in order to reduce costs. Furthermore, the school bus will also be used for educational outings in kindergarten and primary schools “.