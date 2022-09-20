Julian Nagelsmann is on the grid because he is considered the main culprit of a situation that is not often seen at Bayern. But the Landsberg-am-Lech mini-Mourinho has a valuable ally. Indeed, a real … panzer.

The national team break comes at the worst time for Bayern Munich. The reigning German champions have not won for four days and in the last match, the one against Augsburg, they suffered their first defeat of the season. Enough, at least around Säbener Straße, to talk about the crisis. And to put Julian Nagelsmann on the grid, considered the main responsible for a situation that is not often seen at Bayern. But the Landsberg-am-Lech mini-Mourinho has a valuable ally. Indeed, a real … panzer.

Speaking in his column on Sky Germany, Lothar Matthäus is openly on the side of the coach, explaining why he thinks it is impossible to imagine a sacking of the Bayern manager. “I don’t think either that Julian Nagelsmann’s bench is in danger or that Thomas Tuchel has been talked about. Also because it would be like admitting openly that we were wrong, after we were told for a long time that he was the right coach. They didn’t do it. a five-year contract or paid a lot of money for Nagelsmann for no good reason. We are talking about the longest contract ever made to a Bayern manager, which is why everyone together will work hard to get out of this situation. He is the right coach for Bayern . Of course, it is certainly the most complicated moment of his short career, but I think he will be able to turn things around and draw the right conclusions. And Kahn’s support was the right move, it was what Julian needed from the club”. See also Lang Ping will teach volleyball curriculum at Beijing Normal University after leaving office-IT and Sports

And in addition to reassuring the coach, the Panzer takes it out on the players, who may be living the season with little attention, thinking of winning … by inertia. “I don’t think he has lost the locker room or that the team is playing against him and that he wants him to leave. I think rather that the games and scoring chances that the team have are handled quite negatively at the moment. This can be it started when last year, after the defeat against Mainz, the team was allowed to fly to Ibiza. And we realize now because the excellent start of the season had distracted us a bit from this situation. ” So, trust Nagelsmann. Also because five years of contract … a bit ‘they require.

