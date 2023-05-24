Peter Cameron guest of the preview of the Possible Book Festival – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VIESTE, MAY 24 – The American writer Peter Cameron will be the guest of the preview of the Possible Book Festival 2023, scheduled for May 26 (6.30 pm) at the Cineteatro Adriatico in Vieste, in the province of Foggia. Cameron, already on tour in Italy, will present his new book ‘What do people do all day?’ (Adelphi), released on May 16, and will be introduced on stage by Giorgia Messa, head of communication of the Possible Book, accompanying the public “on a journey into the depths of the human being”.



The writer will thus inaugurate the events in English which, for the first time, will enrich the calendar of the 22nd edition of the same festival, scheduled from 5 to 8 July in Polignano a Mare (Bari) and from 18 to 22 July in Vieste, where in the Petrone square, there will be a space entirely dedicated to the meetings in English that will be held on the evening of 18 July. (HANDLE).

