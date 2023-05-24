Peter Cameron, ‘narrative is dynamic and happiness static’ – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – COSENZA, MAY 24 – “I think people are passionate about stories of pain because happiness is static. Narrative is dynamic and happy people, on the other hand, are static because they don’t want to change their situation”. This was said by Peter Cameron in Cosenza, speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the presentation of his latest book, “What do people do all day?”, published by Adelphi.



The difference between novel and short story, the detailed descriptions of people and things, New York and Vermont.



Peter Cameron talks about this and more to the Sila Prize audience, who flocked to listen to him in the spaces of Palazzo Arnone. “I thank Enzo and Gemma for the warm welcome – said the American writer – Here I feel the same energy I feel in New York”.



The topics dealt with were many, all enriched by the readings of some excerpts of his novels made by the boys of the Nova di Cosenza association. “I really like writing dialogues, sometimes – added the writer – my characters speak for themselves, it’s a way for my voice to disappear and that of the characters to come out. This is why I like to write novels first person because, precisely, the protagonist is also the narrator and this is a way to disappear, my personal way to disappear”. (HANDLE).

