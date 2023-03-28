Colombian President Gustavo Petro recently announced that the Colombian Navy assisted in the seizure of 1.2 tons of cocaine in El Salvador.

The operation was carried out by the Naval Force of El Salvador, who managed to intercept a vessel with three Colombian nationality crew members in international waters.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, informed through his Twitter account about the seizure. According to estimates, the value of the seized drugs amounts to 30 million dollars.

In his publication, Nayib Bukele names Gustavo Petro, with whom he has had a word exchange in recent days on issues that are related to the mega-prison and the treatment given to people deprived of their liberty in the country. central american.

On the other hand, Colombian Navy sources confirmed to the W Radio station that the institution detected the vessel and pursued it to international waters, where collaboration was coordinated with other countries in the region to intercept it.

“Another ton and a half of cocaine that falls near El Salvador, thanks to the intelligence and help of the Colombian Navy,” said President Gustavo Petro.

We receive the first photograph of our Naval Force with the 3 Colombians detained with the cocaine shipment. Their names are: •Pedro Javier Rodas Bueno, 27 years old

•Yerlin Caceres Palacios, 33 years old

•Second Silvio Grueso Araujo, 50 years old pic.twitter.com/W7xipMcR9y — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 28, 2023