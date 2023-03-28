The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has once again broken a milestone in the American entertainment industry. He is the protagonist of a magazine cover Time where, for the first time in its 100-year history, all the text is in Spanish.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the first name of the artist most listened to on the Spotify music platform for the third year in a row, graces the front of the edition of the legendary magazine. According to the outlet, the issue will be published on Friday.

Dressed in black, with a white flower and gold jewelry. This is how Bad Bunny appears on the cover titled The World of Bad Bunny along with the following quote from the artist: “I’m not going to do anything else for you to like it.”

The interview includes questions to the artist about his upbringing in Puerto Rico, fame, his success on Spotify, the achievements of his latest album and the “Un Verano Sin Ti” tour.. In addition, it addresses the reggaeton movement, its historic presentation at the last edition of the Grammys, politics, and cinema.

Bad Bunny recounted that he is the eldest of three brothers, he grew up with his parents, he was an altar boy and that he started his musical career at home recording his first songs.

And it is at home where, despite fame, every time he returns he feels the same. With feet on the ground.

Outside of that house the world may be listening and talking about me, but in that house everything is the same. Nothing has changed. My dad doesn’t act in a new way and he doesn’t treat me in a new way,” she said.

Bad Bunny’s records

In addition to being the most listened to artist on Spotify, the album A summer without you was chosen in 2022 by Time and the magazine Billboard like the album of the year.

As Bad Bunny said in the interview, these achievements stand out more than others, since now their competition is greater on music platforms.

«Now I compete with a million people. When I come out with something that same day a thousand artists come out with songs. Twenty albums coming out in the same night. Not before; one, two or three records would come out. There wasn’t that much saturation in the music,” he said.

The disc A summer without you he won the category for Best Urban Music Album at the Grammys, where the singer also opened the awards by performing the song “El Apagón”. This marked the first time that an artist sang in Spanish in said show.

In 2022, Bad Bunny also broke his tour earnings record, with $435 million.

Lyrics with a social conscience

Also being the main figure of the urban genre, Bad Bunny assured that there is always space and opportunity to talk a little about everything on reggaeton records; not only street violence or drug trafficking, but also social issues.

In addition to talking about wrestling and movies, two of his great passions, the magazine asked Bad Bunny if the United States government has failed the Puerto Rican people because the island is a Commonwealth of that country.

“I believe that the government has failed Puerto Rico, it has failed the United States. Similarly, Puerto Rico has failed Puerto Rico. I believe that all governments have failed their country at some point,” he opined.

