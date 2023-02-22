From February 20th to 21st, the 2023 Beijing University Leaders Meeting will be held to deploy various key tasks for the reform and development of higher education in the capital this year. Wu Yan, a member of the party group and vice minister of the Ministry of Education, made a counseling report. You Jun, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, secretary of the Municipal Education Working Committee, Liu Yuhui, deputy mayor, deputy secretary of the Municipal Education Working Committee, and director of the Municipal Education Commission, attended and delivered speeches. Zhang Ge, deputy secretary of the Municipal Education Working Committee in charge of daily work, presided over the meeting. Party secretaries and principals of 92 universities in Beijing focused on the theme of “high-quality development” for in-depth discussions and exchanges.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out the direction for the development of the party and the country, established a guideline for action, and made a strategic plan for the new era and new journey of education. As the first meeting of leaders and cadres of colleges and universities in Beijing held after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it aims to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, implement the National Education Work Conference, the Ten The second plenary session of the third Municipal Party Committee and other important meetings made decisions and deployments, adhered to high-quality party building to lead high-quality development, strengthened the capital’s higher education strategic planning, more effectively coordinated education, science and technology, and talent work, and accelerated the construction of an important talent center and innovation highland in the world. Good service for Chinese-style modernization and the development of the capital in the new era.

During the meeting, Wu Yan made a wonderful tutoring report for the Secretary of the Party Committee and the President of Beijing Universities around the theme of “increasing the strength of higher education to build a powerful country with an unprecedented sense of urgency”. Wu Yan pointed out that China‘s higher education plays an irreplaceable strategic role in realizing Chinese-style modernization and plays a pivotal strategic role. The latest deployment of the 20th National Congress report on education, science and technology, and talent work provides unprecedented policy support and rare historical opportunities for further accelerating the reform, innovation and development of higher education. Colleges and universities in Beijing must be prepared for danger in times of peace, firmly grasp the key to “innovation”, the key to the strategic action of the pilot comprehensive reform of higher education, seize new historical opportunities, make new historical contributions, and open up a new world for the development of higher education.

Yang Xiuling, Secretary of the Working Committee of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, gave a special report on the theme of “Science and Technology Innovation Leads and Drives Regional Economic Development”, guiding Beijing’s colleges and universities to further understand the situation and tasks facing the current reform and development, and to identify and serve the country’s major strategic needs and the new era The practical path of capital development.

At the meeting, Liu Yuhui made arrangements for the annual key tasks of Beijing universities. Liu Yuhui pointed out that colleges and universities in Beijing should deepen the reform of education methods and comprehensively improve the quality of independent training of talents. Do a good job of leading the construction of disciplines, and coordinate the promotion of scientific and technological innovation in colleges and universities. Identify the entry point for reform and firmly promote the classified development of colleges and universities. Fully implement the new “Beijing Ten Rules” and deepen the construction of the vocational education system. Strengthen overall coordination and continue to optimize the educational resource system. Strengthen the overall leadership of the party and continuously improve the ability of education governance.

You Jun emphasized in his speech that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that “education, science and technology, and talents are the basic and strategic support for building a socialist modern country in an all-round way.” All-in-one deployment. Facing the new situation and new requirements, the key for Beijing universities to do a good job in 2023 is to focus on the theme of “high-quality development”. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, closely focus on the main line of in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on education, and implement the 13th Municipal Party Congress spirit, insist on taking the development of the capital in the new era as the guide, thoroughly implement the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, and the strategy of innovation-driven development, comprehensively implement the party’s education policy, implement the fundamental task of cultivating people, accelerate the construction of a high-quality education system, and comprehensively improve Independently cultivate the quality of talents, promote the “double first-class” construction of colleges and universities in Beijing, deepen the classified development of municipal colleges and universities, and run capital education that is satisfactory to the people.

In the next step, colleges and universities in Beijing will carry out educational activities with the theme of “Learning from the 20th National Congress and Forging ahead on a New Journey” throughout the year and covering the entire school period. “One school, one policy” will formulate a special plan to cover every teacher and student. Give a good “big ideological and political course” with the characteristics of the capital, promote a number of vivid practical cases of Jinghua Land to enter the campus, and guide students to the frontlines of high-tech industries, urban governance, and rural revitalization to strengthen their muscles and bones. competence. Further optimize the layout of higher education, optimize the development environment of Liangxiang and Shahe higher education parks, accelerate the transformation of higher education parks into university towns, build a new city integrating science and education, and accelerate the construction of six municipal colleges and universities including Beijing City College, Beijing Information Technology University, and Beijing Technology and Business University. Campus construction. Further deepen the reform of the training mechanism, implement extraordinary training for urgently needed high-level talents, and increase the training of talents in basic disciplines, outstanding engineers, and leaders in philosophy and social sciences. Establish and improve the school’s professional dynamic adjustment mechanism and supporting measures to improve the matching degree between talent training and economic and social development needs. Implement the “Double First-Class” construction, and give full play to the role of important platform resources such as high-tech innovation centers, Beijing laboratories, and Zhuoqing Program projects. Strengthen organized scientific research and promote the full integration of colleges and universities into the main battlefield of economic development. Municipal colleges and universities should promote the adjustment of school-running structure with the reform of enrollment and training as the entry point, promote the reform of the funding mechanism with the review and selection of “classified development projects” as the entry point, promote the reform of the personnel system with the reform of the performance appraisal mechanism, and reform the quality evaluation As an entry point to promote the improvement of the school-running level of colleges and universities. Promote the high-quality, distinctive and international development of vocational education, accelerate the upgrading of core professional clusters, support the upgrading of qualified vocational schools at the junior college level, and strive to create an industry-education alliance that adapts to the functions of the capital city and leads the development of the industry body.

The Secretary of the Party Committee and the President of Beijing Universities said that the meeting was fruitful and set the direction for the work of the university in the new year. During the meeting, the participating secretaries and principals also focused on how to promote the innovation and development of ideological and political work in colleges and universities in the new era, how to better serve the national strategy and the development of the capital in the new era, how to comprehensively improve the quality of independent training of talents, how to strengthen discipline construction, and how to deepen municipal In-depth discussions were held on topics such as the classified development reform of colleges and universities and the improvement of the education development level of higher vocational schools, how to accelerate the modernization of college governance capabilities, and how to lead high-quality development with high-quality party building.

The conference will be held online and offline. Relevant leaders of relevant central ministries and commissions, municipal party committees and municipal governments, responsible comrades of relevant municipal departments, party secretaries and principals of 92 colleges and universities in Beijing attended the meeting at the main venue; Participate in the venue.

As an important part of the higher education work in the capital every year, the 2022 annual debriefing meeting for party committee secretaries of colleges and universities to focus on grassroots party building work will be held at the same time. The debriefing review meeting summarized and commented on the grassroots party building work in the past year, and made arrangements for the work in 2023. 62 colleges and universities participated in the assessment, among which the party committee secretaries of 19 colleges and universities including the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing University of Chemical Technology, and Beijing Foreign Studies University gave on-site presentations, and others gave written presentations.