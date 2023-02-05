“We have had a sincere and respectful dialogue,” were the words of former President Álvaro Uribe.

President Gustavo Petro and former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez maintain good communication, as revealed in their third meeting since the leftist leader took office.

Two days after the start in Congress of the respective government procedures to carry out the reforms that are planned, Uribe and Petro spoke last night about issues that have been a trend these days in the country.

“We have had a sincere and respectful dialogue with President Gustavo Petro. I went with Dr. José Félix Lafaurie and they talked about different issues of the Homeland”, said Urbe.

The health reform was the issue that would have led Uribe to dialogue with President Petro. On said reform, the file has indicated “Without EPS the rationality to use the service would be weakened. In addition, in a state monopoly the danger of growing political influence to obtain appointments, access to specialists, procedures and surgeries would increase.