Petro confirmed a summit in Bogotá to reactivate dialogue between the Venezuelan government and opposition – news

Delegates from the United States, the European Union and countries of the continent will attend this meeting.

Bogotá will host, next week, a high-level summit in order to reactivate the dialogues between the Government of Venezuela and the political opposition of the neighboring country, which have not advanced in Mexico.

This was confirmed this Monday, April 17, by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, at the end of his speech at the Forum on Indigenous Issues, led by the United Nations Organization (UN) at its headquarters in New York.

“This summit of foreign ministers from European governments, the United States and Latin American countries, in pursuit of unlocking the negotiations carried out by Venezuela, the United States, Mexico and Norway, with one objective: that there are no sanctions and that there is much more democracy . More democracy, zero sanctions, is the objective of the conference in Bogotá”, stated Petro.

On the importance of advancing in the negotiations in Venezuela, the president added that Colombia will also benefit as a nation if democratic solutions are achieved in the neighboring country.

“I think, without meddling in the internal Venezuelan political discussion, that the path of dialogue, the path of democracy is key. I have invited the Venezuelan government to reintegrate into the Inter-American Human Rights System, which seems to me to be an instrument to be strengthened throughout the Continent, it is the appropriate path. That is, let it be what the Venezuelan people, free, without pressure, decide on their immediate future”, he clarified.

He also said that “Colombian peace is articulated to global objectives and many of the events that encourage violence in the country escape from Colombian society itself, for example, illicit economies, changes in geopolitics world“.

“To that extent, the relationship with Venezuela, the reopening of the border, the reconstruction of diplomatic ties, the possibility that violence does not overwhelm Venezuela, makes Venezuela today an ally of peace,” he said.