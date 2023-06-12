Petro government will be in La Guajira for a week

Through his Twitter account President Gustavo Petro announced that for a week his cabinet will work from the department of La Guajira in order to address their problems.

“From the 26th we will be in La Guajira, the entire government, all that week. That week of government in La Guajira will show which institutions remain in rhetoric, where are the obstacles that must be removed to comply with the constitutional sentence”, said the president.

That week of government in La Guajira will show that institutions remain in rhetoric, where are the obstacles that must be removed to comply with the constitutional sentence. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 11, 2023

This is the ruling of the Constitutional Court T-302 of 2017 through which special protection was decreed for the rights to water, food and health of the Wayúu population settled in the municipalities of Riohacha, Uribia, Maicao and Manaure.

In this regard, the officials will seek to meet the requests of the Guajiro inhabitants.

“We will be bold to ensure that La Guajira enters into a different dynamic, always with the participation of its society, mostly indigenous”, added the president.

The measure was taken within the framework of a wave of protests that recently took place in different municipalities of the department where there were three blockades.

Since the beginning of the year, the indigenous communities have demanded the satisfaction of their rights as indigenous peoples.