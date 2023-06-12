Aucas loses Farías, and the match against Delfín is 2-0

Delfín confirmed the locality and beat champion Aucas 2-0, this Sunday afternoon at the Jocay de Manta stadium on date 14 of stage 1 of LigaPro-2023.

The Quito idol had a fatal afternoon. He began by losing his coach, the Venezuelan César Farías, by expulsion at 17 minutes.

The local player Juan Ruiz was fired from the field in a snuggle of the corpulent auquista defender Luis Canga, and in the clean and jerk he collided with the strategist Farías, who went to the ground. The helmsman’s reaction was furious with attempts to hit the rival player who jumped, assuming the worst of aggressions.

Then the claims of his colleagues were unleashed, among them Bryan Oyola who rebuked the coach on his forehead, which The Venezuelan took advantage of it to punch him in the head.

Everything calmed down with the red card for Fariasbut his leaders were baffled.

The cetacean took advantage of this that after a great run by Oyola and the center of death that the Quito defense could not reject, Ruiz appeared to, from the right, send it to save for the lament of the visiting goalkeeper Hernánan Galíndez at 38 ‘.

So they went to recess. Aucas tried but a couple of shots by Jhon Jairo Cifuente missed near the manabita portico.

In a corner kick in favor of the locals, defender Luis Caicedo got hooked in the rival area and then devoted himself to finishing: he stepped on the ball like ten and put it in a corner as the best shooter for Delfín’s second against the 58′.

The idol from Quito, who added another setback, could not recover and a new victory for the cetacean was sealed, which is insurmountable at home and now accumulates 24 units, surpassing Aucas himself by three, who has plummeted to eighth position in the stage.

On the following date, Aucas will be local against Orense and Delfín will visit Técnico Universitario in Ambato.