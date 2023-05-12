Home » Petro responds to ex-military who called for a coup
News

Petro responds to ex-military who called for a coup

by admin
Petro responds to ex-military who called for a coup

Petro and his criticism of the press

Concern in public opinion is growing over the constant and almost daily publications of the president Gustavo Petro regarding headlines, approaches and news from the media in relation to his management as president and the general situation of the country.

As an example, in the last twelve hours it has launched itself against Noticias Caracol and, in recent days, it has accused the “traditional press sector” of collaborating with paramilitaries.

Two news items in that outlet outraged Petro: one about the Banco de la República and another about the demonstrations by the reservists of the Public Force in Bogotá.

“Look at this media trying to divide the public force of the government. I am the constitutional commander of the armed forces. There is no conflict between the active uniformed officers and the national government, ”he said on this last issue.

He has also said that the government is facing a supposed “disinformation” campaign, all because in a note from El Tiempo it was stated that the government would be willing to negotiate with high-ranking criminals. He pointed out that what there will be is a submission to justice.

However, one of the aspects that most attracts attention is that the same media that he questions are replicated by him when any news has positive connotations regarding his management as President of the Republic.

During his trip to Spain he pointed out that they were facing a “tsunami” or “wave” of “lies”. This, regarding the possibility of the ELN being removed from a list of terrorist organizations.

See also  The first Peasant Reserve Zones are declared in Sumapaz

Petro says that “press sector” has supported paramilitarism

The most recent statements by Salvatore Mancuso before the JEP have given President Gustavo Petro all the rope to remember his interventions in the Chamber of Representatives in 2007.

My parliamentary debate on paramilitarism in Antioquia in 2007 is fully confirmed. Paramilitarism was nothing more than an alliance of drug trafficking with a good part of the political and economic power of Colombia and a sector of the traditional press to unleash a genocide on the people. The paramilitary mentality has taken over an important sector of Colombian society that believes that the difference must be eliminated. That paramilitary mentality in part of society is Colombian-style fascism.

You may also like

The play “Chairs” is wandering

Blockages in the port of Buenaventura generate daily...

Richemont sales boosted by activity recovery in China...

School failure: whose fault is it? What can...

Boyacá Health Secretary warns about increase in dengue...

When Zhao Gang supervised and inspected the maintenance...

Banco Farmaceutico Day 11 February 2023

BTS, ’10th anniversary memoir’ coming out in July…...

Support for innovative startups with 6.2 million —...

Juraj Petrovič: Political businessman Boris Kollár | Opinions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy