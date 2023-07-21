Petro will request dialogue with Nicaragua

President Petro announced that he will ask the ruler of that Central American nation, Daniel Ortega, to preserve the fishing rights of the Raizal peoples.

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, publicly thanked the participation and recognition of the Raizal people of San Andrés y Providencia for their fundamental role in the victory that the country obtained before the International Court of Justice in The Hague in an important case of territorial sovereignty against Nicaragua. The president made these statements during the celebration of National Independence Day, which took place in the Archipelago.

The President highlighted the importance of the recognition and active participation of the Raizal people in the litigation before the International Court of Justice, which allowed Colombia to achieve victory on sovereignty issues. In addition, he announced his intention to request a dialogue with the Nicaraguan government to guarantee the right to fish for the Raizal people in the Caribbean.

The Raizal people are an ethnic group native to the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, who have historically lived in these lands and have maintained their traditions and culture over generations. His recognition and participation in the legal defense of the country were decisive in this case.

President Petro praised the work of Colombia’s legal defense team, describing it as the “best lawyers in the world.” From the beginning of his government, the team was reinforced with the participation of experts and Raizal delegates, which allowed for a more comprehensive perspective and closer to the reality of the disputed territory.

During his speech, the President also reflected on the importance of learning from past defeats and how they led to critical reflection and a change in the country’s strategy. He pointed out that the loss of 75,000 square kilometers of sea in 2012 was a turning point and that since then, greater attention and appreciation of the Raizal people and their knowledge of the territory began.

In the past, the right of the Raizales to exercise artisanal fishing in waters located in the exclusive economic zone of Nicaragua had been questioned. However, with the change in strategy and the inclusion of the knowledge and perspectives of the Raizal people, Colombia managed to obtain a relative victory in the International Court of Justice.

The President reiterated the importance of dialogue with the Nicaraguan government to ensure that the peoples of the Caribbean, especially the Raizal, have the right to fish without being disturbed.

