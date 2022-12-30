[Pfizer’s new crown oral medicines in some community hospitals in Beijing need to be strictly evaluated when they are delivered]Financial Associated Press, December 30th, the reporter consulted several community health service centers in Chaoyang District, Dongcheng District, Fengtai District, Shijingshan District, etc. At present, the first batch of Pfizer’s new crown oral drugs applied by some community health service centers has arrived, but the quantity is limited, and the drug prescriptions need to undergo strict evaluation before they can be issued.

