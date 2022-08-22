Guanling Town, a major agricultural town in Changning City, has carried out self-rescue work in drought resistance and production in a solid and effective manner.

The water drawn from the Longtan Weir flows into the paddy fields.

Xipen Village organized party members and cadres to set up volunteer service teams, repaired canals, dug ditches, cleared weeds, and tried every means to divert water and irrigate to ensure stable production of seedlings.

Party members and cadres of Zhongkang Village formed a drought-resisting commando to clean up the diversion canals that have not been used for many years in the village to ensure smooth irrigation of farmland and alleviate the drought.

Party members and cadres of Eyuan Village went deep into the fields to carry out farmland irrigation and channel cleaning to ensure the smooth flow of farmland water channels.

The “baking” test is still going on, and the drought “thirsty” cannot be delayed. Since the fall this year, the continuous high temperature weather has caused droughts in various towns and towns in Changning City, and the production and life of the people in some townships have been troubled. In the face of drought, party members and cadres at all levels in Changning City took the initiative to go to the grassroots level. The village work team, village cadres, party members, and civilized practice volunteers formed a drought resistance commando, which went deep into the fields and worked together with villagers and farmers to actively fight drought. “Active battle”, through water diversion, drilling and pumping, scientific water transfer, etc., do everything possible to ensure the water demand for agricultural production, so that the drought-affected farmland can “drink water” in time, and keep the people’s “grain bag”.

It is understood that since the occurrence of the drought, nearly 10,000 party members and cadres from various departments in Changning City have been sent to the village groups to lead the masses to fight the drought and save themselves. Various departments at all levels in Changning invested 6 million yuan, invested 820 sets of mobile drought-resistant equipment, and used 37,000 kWh of drought-resistant electricity; started 8 water pumps, dredged more than 100 kilometers of channels, and delivered more than 500 tons of water to the masses.