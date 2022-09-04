BRUSSON. The photographer from Rivarolo Paola Gallo Balma, well known for having also won some prestigious awards, died on Saturday 3 in the accident in the mountains that took place in Val d’Ayas in Valle d’Aosta. The alarm was raised by a friend who did not see her return to the valley after a hike. The woman fell from a rocky ridge near the Corno Bussola, above Estoul in Brusson. The “non-return” alarm went off last night and the rescue teams started their searches. The body was sighted and recovered this morning during a helicopter flight by the Aosta Valley Mountain Rescue. The investigations are entrusted to the financial police of Cervinia.

