Home News Photographer Paola Gallo Balma dies during an excursion to Brusson
News

Photographer Paola Gallo Balma dies during an excursion to Brusson

by admin
Photographer Paola Gallo Balma dies during an excursion to Brusson

The photographer Paola Gallo Balma during a photo exhibition

The 40-year-old woman, originally from Rivarolo Canavese, fell from a rocky ridge at Corno Bussola

BRUSSON. The photographer from Rivarolo Paola Gallo Balma, well known for having also won some prestigious awards, died on Saturday 3 in the accident in the mountains that took place in Val d’Ayas in Valle d’Aosta. The alarm was raised by a friend who did not see her return to the valley after a hike. The woman fell from a rocky ridge near the Corno Bussola, above Estoul in Brusson. The “non-return” alarm went off last night and the rescue teams started their searches. The body was sighted and recovered this morning during a helicopter flight by the Aosta Valley Mountain Rescue. The investigations are entrusted to the financial police of Cervinia.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Yan Dan: Nucleic acid for all staff to uncover the "free" painting skin | Free nucleic acid testing | Nucleic acid testing at your own expense | Nucleic acid tax

You may also like

First aid without doctors, 8.5 million annual tender...

Digital trade has become an important force in...

On Tuesday the first De Sanctis Prize for...

The murder of the 20-year-old in Foggia: the...

ó׳Ϊτó׷чҪ ܡóη–

Maintenance work on the junction on the A23,...

【CDT Report · Feature】The past and present of...

Ulss, agreement made: the vaccine center moves to...

School, Faccio in strong growth, in Cuorgnè one...

The journey of the xylella along the Lecce-Bari...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy