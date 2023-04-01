Home News Pick and plate in Medellín Friday March 31, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday March 31, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Friday March 31, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Friday, March 31, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  Sex education at school, 16 bills wrecked. “Italy among the last in Europe”

You may also like

Russia Outlines Possibilities of Developing New Currency for...

Trump, the first former president to be criminally...

Petro orders the transfer of those affected by...

Atp Miami 2023, Sinner beats Alcaraz in the...

Stations of the Cross renewed the faith and...

AgID joins the World Autism Awareness Day

A brace from Agustín Fabián Ruberto gets Argentina...

Stormy Daniels, the porn actress for whom Trump...

Avalanches in Norway: an Italian is dead

Balochistan: Use of camels in nomadic census

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy