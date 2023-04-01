Nathan Tella could not add to his run of five goals in Burnley’s previous two league games

Championship leaders Burnley moved 14 points clear at the top of the table and extended their unbeaten league run to 18 games with a goalless draw at home to Sunderland.

Both sides spurned opportunities in an uninspired stalemate, with Anass Zaroury firing wide as the Black Cats threatened to condemn Burnley to their first home defeat this season.

The result did little for 11th-placed Sunderland’s play-off hopes as they failed to score for the first time in 20 league matches, although they were entitled to rue their luck when Amad Diallo’s deflected strike hit the crossbar in the 69th minute.

Abdoullah Ba had the ball in the Burnley net with four minutes remaining but was denied by an offside flag as Sunderland became the first team to keep a clean sheet at Turf Moor this campaign.

Patrick Roberts and Daniel Neil tested home goalkeeper Aro Muric during an impressive first-half showing from Sunderland, while Ashley Barnes missed two inviting chances for Burnley.

The in-form Nathan Tella could not rediscover his recent clinical finishing for the hosts, and the lively Manuel Benson and Josh Brownhill also misfired when well-placed after the break as neither side could find a winner.

The Clarets now need a maximum of eight points from their final eight matches to clinch promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Vincent Kompany’s side are 17 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough – the team they visit in their next league game on 7 April.

Sunderland remain 11th after their longest run of scoring in games in the second tier since 2005 came to an end.

Tony Mowbray’s side are six points adrift of the final play-off position occupied by Millwall, who could stretch that to nine points if they win at West Brom on Saturday.

Burnley defender Jordan Beyer told BBC Radio Lancashire:

“We weren’t at our best and it didn’t go as planned but a point is okay against a very decent side. Sunderland defended well and had their moments.

“They pressed us high and well. We didn’t always find the best solutions for it but we still got out and had our chances. We were lucky not to concede because we were sloppy on the ball and invited them on.

“We can’t be too sad about it – sometimes it just isn’t your night. We have two big games coming up against Middlesbrough and Sheffield United. These are the games you play for and we’re looking forward to them.”

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Newcastle:

“The work ethic was amazing. We’re disappointed we couldn’t take one of the opportunities that came along, hitting the crossbar and the offside goal. I felt there was a goal coming but it wasn’t to be and we’ll take the point.

“I asked the players to challenge themselves and see how good they are away from home against the best team in the league. It was a chance for them to see if they can compete at this level, because Burnley are going to be in the Premier League.

“The team have to believe they can go anywhere in this division and win – don’t have any fear against anybody, play on the front foot, be aggressive, trust your defenders and get the balls through to the strikers. If we can add the right players at the top end of the pitch in the summer, we’ll be a threat to every team.”