Elon Musk does not back down. The Tesla owner defends his controversial decision to charge those who want to obtain the certification of an account on Twitter, the famous blue tick. And from today the profiles that have not paid will lose the coveted symbol.

“Social media that don’t do the same will fail,” said the billionaire a few hours after the ultimatum expired, explaining that you can easily “create 10,000 or 100,000 fake Twitter accounts using just one home computer and artificial intelligence. This is why you need to tighten the certification loops and make sure that to get the blue check you need a verified phone number and a credit card. My prediction is that any social network won’t do that, it will fail,” he added. .

In the US the subscription plan, called ‘Twitter Blue’, it costs 8 dollars a month. Since its creation in 2009, the blue check has become a signature element that has helped the platform become a trusted forum for journalists and activists. But within hours of the decision last year, Twitter was flooded with verified but fake accounts posing as big companies, famous people, and even Musk himself.